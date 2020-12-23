Subscribe Today
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

23rd December, 2020
Public liability insurance premiums have increased by 15-20 per cent on average over the past three years, new research by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has found. Their market study also found that the reasons for the increases were not always clear and 70 per cent of respondents said they did not think that the price rises were fair or justified. The report also established that availability issues are primarily impacting certain sectors,...

