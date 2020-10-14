OUT OF OFFICE: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Storage solutions provider Nesta Storage has acquired its fifth location in Dublin with an investment of €6 million in the expansion. The new facility is based in Kilbarrack, Dublin 5 and is scheduled to open in December. The new location will comprise more than 800 storage units ranging in size from 25 to 1,000 square feet. Establishedin 1989, Nesta Storage is now the oldest and largest self-storage provider in Ireland.

