Tuesday September 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

OUT OF OFFICE — your essential round-up of the latest business news

29th September, 2020

More than 19,000 people applied for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in the past week, according to figures from the Department of Social Protection. The department reported a net increase of 10,801 PUP recipients last week, attributing the rise to parts of the country moving to Level 3 lockdown restrictions. The surge marked the first increase in the figures since the peak of 598,000 on May 5. The largest increase in PUP recipients was in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: New thinking is needed for small business in the Budget

Irish SMEs employ one million people and they need support to ensure they survive this and future recessions

John Moran | 7 hours ago

Analysis: Struggling businesses need more clarity and help

Firms facing months of moving in and out of severe restrictions require a clear economic response to each escalation — the government’s Plan for Living with Covid-19 does not provide this

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 day ago

‘Always be prepared to step out of your comfort zone’

Only by challenging everything about yourself can you learn and develop as a leader, according to Enda Corneille of Emirates

Enda Corneille | 2 days ago