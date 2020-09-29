OUT OF OFFICE — your essential round-up of the latest business news

More than 19,000 people applied for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in the past week, according to figures from the Department of Social Protection. The department reported a net increase of 10,801 PUP recipients last week, attributing the rise to parts of the country moving to Level 3 lockdown restrictions. The surge marked the first increase in the figures since the peak of 598,000 on May 5. The largest increase in PUP recipients was in...