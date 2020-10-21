OUT OF OFFICE: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Cider and beer group C&C reported a 55.4 per cent fall in net revenue for the six months to the end of August to €386.7 million, resulting in an operating loss of €11.7 million. The outbreak of Covid-19 coincided with C&C’s financial year end, meaning the entire six month performance was impacted. The Bulmers and Magners cider maker returned to profit generation in July up to September following robust demand in the off-trade and the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team