Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The number of jobs created at IDA Ireland-backed companies continued to grow last year, despite Covid-19. In its annual statement the agency, which attracts foreign companies to locate in Ireland, said it had secured 246 new investments which created 20,123 new jobs. There were higher numbers of job losses, however, and the net job creation was 8,944. This figure was 13,867 in 2019. Today's annual report showed that 95 investments were from new companies and...