Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Post Reporter

 @sundaybusiness
24th March, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Intel announced plans to create 1,600 high-tech roles in Ireland and double its manufacturing space in Leixlip following the construction of an additional chip making facility in Kildare. Eamonn Sinnott, Intel Ireland general manager, said that the firm was accelerating its investment in Europe in order to support the EU’s ambition of having 20 per cent of the world’s silicon chips manufactured in the bloc. Intel said it had invested $7 billion in its Irish...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Donal MacNamee 1 day ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 2 days ago
An employee may be subject to further tax and social security liabilities where they are working remotely in a foreign jurisdiction and become tax-resident

How to manage: Remote working from overseas raises tricky questions for employers

This Working Life Ailbhe Dennehy 3 days ago
Corporate scandals such as that reported at Davy this month don’t generally have a hugely adverse effect on the majority of employees within the organisation, recruitment experts say

How to work: What to do if the company you work for is involved in a scandal

This Working Life Elaine O'Regan 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1