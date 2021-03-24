Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Intel announced plans to create 1,600 high-tech roles in Ireland and double its manufacturing space in Leixlip following the construction of an additional chip making facility in Kildare. Eamonn Sinnott, Intel Ireland general manager, said that the firm was accelerating its investment in Europe in order to support the EU’s ambition of having 20 per cent of the world’s silicon chips manufactured in the bloc. Intel said it had invested $7 billion in its Irish...