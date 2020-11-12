Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Grafton Group, which owns the Woodies DIY chain, experienced "exceptional growth" for the four months to the end of October due to high demand for home maintenance and improvement products. In a trading update, Grafton Group said its performance in the four month period was ahead of expectations with total revenue rising by 5.1 per cent to £1 billion compared to £962 million the same time last year. Grafton said it is on course to...