Thursday November 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

12th November, 2020

Grafton Group, which owns the Woodies DIY chain, experienced "exceptional growth" for the four months to the end of October due to high demand for home maintenance and improvement products. In a trading update, Grafton Group said its performance in the four month period was ahead of expectations with total revenue rising by 5.1 per cent to £1 billion compared to £962 million the same time last year. Grafton said it is on course to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Post | 1 day ago

Legal proceedings issued against Eason over second Galway store

Harcourt Developments has sought a summary judgement against the bookseller in relation to rent dispute

Killian Woods | 1 day ago

Boylesports fined £2.8m for breaching rules on money laundering

The UK’s Gambling Commission found the Irish bookmaker had failed to implement suitable anti-laundering policies on its websites

Aaron Rogan | 1 day ago