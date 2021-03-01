Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Retail sales decreased by nearly 22 per cent from December to January according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures. The bar trade was worst hit with a decline in sales of more than 75 per cent. The CSO figures do not cover online retail activity of non-Irish registered companies.
Some 129 Aer Lingus staff at Shannon airport are to be laid off for three months. The cabin crew and ground staff are to be placed...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Arm of BlackRock builds up €20m short bet that Glanbia shares will continue to fall
Food company’s stock price has swung up and down since start of pandemic with performance nutrition products hit hard
Irish funds industry hits record high of $4.2 trillion, new data shows
Figures compiled by Monterey Insight, an independent fund research company, show the value of Irish-domiciled funds grew by 10.4 per cent to a market size of just over $3.3 trillion.
How I work: ‘Take risks and back yourself, you don’t have to tick every box to put your hand up’
Pushing personal boundaries is what allowed Vodafone’s Sinéad Bryan to learn and achieve in her career
How to manage: Human experience will be central to recruiting new talent post-pandemic
Employers will be competing for top talent on a much bigger playing field thanks to remote working, and one of the best tools at their disposal is a focus on employees’ social and mental wellbeing