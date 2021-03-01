Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
1st March, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Retail sales decreased by nearly 22 per cent from December to January according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures. The bar trade was worst hit with a decline in sales of more than 75 per cent. The CSO figures do not cover online retail activity of non-Irish registered companies.

Some 129 Aer Lingus staff at Shannon airport are to be laid off for three months. The cabin crew and ground staff are to be placed...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Arm of BlackRock builds up €20m short bet that Glanbia shares will continue to fall

Markets Barry J Whyte 10 hours ago
More than 600 Irish groups and sub-funds were launched during the year to the end of June 2020 , with assets worth $90.4 billion. Picture: Getty

Irish funds industry hits record high of $4.2 trillion, new data shows

Markets Barry J Whyte 1 day ago
Sinéad Bryan: ‘The biggest lesson I’ve learned in my own career has been to trust myself more‘ Photo: Fergal Phillips

How I work: ‘Take risks and back yourself, you don’t have to tick every box to put your hand up’

This Working Life Sinéad Bryan 1 day ago
A priority for HR leaders in the remote-working world will be finding new ways to create virtual ‘water-cooler moments’

How to manage: Human experience will be central to recruiting new talent post-pandemic

This Working Life Robert Mac Giolla Phádraig 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1