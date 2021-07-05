Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The number of corporate insolvencies in the first half of this year was down 38 per cent compared to the same period in 2020, according to figures from Deloitte, the professional services firm. This is due to the government supports given to businesses during the pandemic, Deloitte said. The numbers are likely to rise in 2022, it warned.

Cinemas and bars were the main beneficiaries of the easing of lockdown restrictions, according to Revolut’s report for...