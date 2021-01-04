Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Nama generated €900 million cash in 2020, according to an end-of-year review published by the agency today. It expects to report a full-year profit for 2020 for the tenth consecutive year. Nama said it expects to transfer €1 billion to the Exchequer during 2021. It transferred €2 billion cash from its lifetime surplus to the Exchequer in June 2020. The agency forecasts that it will deliver a total surplus of €4 billion to the Exchequer,...