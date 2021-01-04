Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Nama generated €900 million cash in 2020, according to an end-of-year review published by the agency today. It expects to report a full-year profit for 2020 for the tenth consecutive year. Nama said it expects to transfer €1 billion to the Exchequer during 2021. It transferred €2 billion cash from its lifetime surplus to the Exchequer in June 2020. The agency forecasts that it will deliver a total surplus of €4 billion to the Exchequer,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Firm favourites: the business names to watch in 2021
We pick the entrepreneurs and investors most likely to make a mark on Irish business landscape in the coming year
How to manage: Know when to exit the wage subsidy scheme
If your business is no longer eligible after a better-than-expected few months, you need to leave the scheme now rather than wait to see how next month goes
Movers and Shakers
Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland this week
This Working Life: ‘You get the best from people when they feel involved’
Gaining the trust and support of the people on your team is important, and doing so comes down to listening to them, according to Smith & Williamson’s Paul Wyse