Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Post
17th December, 2020
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Electricity Exchange, a Limerick-based company, is to take in an additional 60 employees over the next three years. The company develops technologies to allow large corporate consumers manage their consumption of power, and to take advantage of renewable energy. It is taking on the additional employees as it expands its technology into Australia and is also rebranding as Viotas.

Workers in the private sector can look forward to pay rises in excess of 2...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Orlaith Ryan, left, and Sharon Cunningham, co-founders of Shorla Pharma which develops oncology drugs for women and children

Making It Work: Irish firm to launch children’s cancer treatment in US

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 3 days ago
David Leydon, head of food and agribusiness at Ifac: ‘Digital disruption is part of every sector and more or less every role today’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

How I make it work: ‘There is no substitute for putting in the effort and the elbow grease’

This Working Life David Leydon 4 days ago
Ciaran McBride of Irish Chauffeurs and The Parcel Concierge Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making it work: Chauffeur service offers white-gloved Christmas gift delivery

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 4 days ago
The past four years have seen Aryzta engulfed in crises, as sales and profits slumped and its balance sheet became weighed down by debt.

The rise and fall of Aryzta’s food empire

Companies Ian Guider 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1