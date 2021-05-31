Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Ireland’s gross domestic product (GDP) will grow 4.2 per cent this year according the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Increased savings and pent-up consumer demand could mean a growth rate of more than 5 per cent next years, the organisation said. Government supports should not be cut back, the OECD said, because of the impact of Brexit and the Covid-19.

People are continuing to save and borrowing less, statistics from the...