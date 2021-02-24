Subscribe Today
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

24th February, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Glanbia has reported lower profits and revenues for 2020 but said it navigated the Covid-19 crisis well with the business portfolio delivering a resilient performance. The global nutrition group said its profit after tax for the year to January 2 fell to €143.8 million from €180.2 million the previous year, while revenues dipped to €3.823 billion from €3.87 billion on a reported basis. Glanbia said its board is recommending a final dividend of 15.94 cent...

