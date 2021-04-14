Subscribe Today
Business

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
14th April, 2021
Tesco Ireland recorded €2.67 billion in sales for the year ending February 27, a figure that was up 13 per cent on the previous year. The company, which has 151 stores in Ireland, reported a 14 per cent increase in like-for-like sales here as customers’ purchasing habits expanded during the pandemic. Tesco said it increased capacity for its online business in the Republic by over 60 per cent last year in response to customer demand.

Finance Minister...

