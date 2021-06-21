Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Heather Humphries, the Minister for Justice, said she had been told by Drew Harris, the Garda commissioner, that gardaí would apply discretion when dealing with legal issues around outdoor drinking this summer. Humphries said Harris would be issuing guidance on the matter to members of the Gardaí, and added that the Attorney General was also examining the situation. It came after the gardaí said the serving of alcohol in temporary outdoor areas was in breach...
