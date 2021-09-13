Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
13th September, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Ireland will return to pre-pandemic levels of employment by 2023, economic indicators show, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said. Donohoe said he was hopeful progress will be quicker.

Aer Lingus flights from Shannon Airport to London Heathrow have returned for the first time since March 2020. There will be one flight on the route each day, down from the three services a day pre-pandemic. There has been no commitment on the future of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Natalie Smith, head of human resources at Stafford Lynch Ltd: ‘The best job interviews are the ones where people research the company and show that they have a willingness to learn.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

How I work: ‘Knowing that the HR function has a seat at the table shows me how serious a business is about its people strategy’

This Working Life Natalie Smith 1 day ago
In the pandemic age, many workers have grown used to conducting business entirely by video call. Picture: Getty

How to manage: Rethink of office management needed for blended and remote working

This Working Life Roland Hesse 1 day ago
Andrea Reynolds, founder and chief executive of Swoop. During the Covid crisis the ‘business really came into its own’. Picture: Lorraine O’Sullivan

Remote control: How the pandemic has levelled the playing field for Irish firms

Business Rosanna Cooney 1 day ago
Louise McGuane: ‘The whiskey business is highly capital-intensive’. Picture: Alan Place

Drinks industry veteran’s whiskey bonder raises €2.1m in funding

SMEs Barry J Whyte 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1