Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of Office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Eva Short
Donal MacNamee - avatar

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
1st April, 2021
Out of Office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said that all employees in Ireland now have the “right to disconnect” and have better work-life balance under a new official code of practice published by the government. He said the right to disconnect would give employees the entitlement to “switch off” from their jobs outside of normal working hours. The code, written by the Worker’s Relations Commission, provides that employees do not have to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Carmel Owens is the new chief executive at Sidero. Photo: John Ohle Photography

Movers and Shakers: Sidero appoints new chief executive

This Working Life Elaine O'Regan 4 days ago
Bono is a shareholder in Jewelfield, the firm behind Monasterevin distillery

Bono whiskey firm brands casks with blockchain tokens

Business Rosanna Cooney 4 days ago
Dermot Honan, CEO at Borrisoleigh Bottling Ltd

Making It Work: Sustainable packaging for mineral water is making a splash

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 4 days ago
Mark O’Sullivan, a partner in the Research &amp; Development Incentives practice at BDO

How I work: ‘You can apply your learnings to fields you may not have even known existed’

This Working Life Mark O'Sullivan 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1