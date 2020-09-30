Wednesday September 30, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

OUT OF OFFICE — your essential round-up of the latest business news

30th September, 2020

The state should increase the supply of social and affordable housing over the medium to short term to counter the potential impact of Covid-19 on the future supply of new homes, according to a study carried out by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI). The study suggests that the pandemic has the potential to worsen the existing gap between supply and demand in the housing market unless significant action is taken.

The...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

IBRC commission may not be able to investigate dozens of transactions in ‘meaningful way’

The Commission of Investigation into IBRC sales has said that 28 of 37 transactions under scrutiny involve entities incorporated outside the state and may not be amenable to its jurisdiction

Ian Guider | 1 day ago

OUT OF OFFICE — your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Post | 1 day ago

Comment: New thinking is needed for small business in the Budget

Irish SMEs employ one million people and they need support to ensure they survive this and future recessions

John Moran | 1 day ago