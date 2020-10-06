OUT OF OFFICE — Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Aryzta, the Irish-Swiss food group, reported a full year underlying loss of €18 million, compared to a profit of €74 million reported this time last year. Aryzta, which makes McDonald's burger buns and Cuisine de France bread, said its revenue for the year was down 13.4 per cent to just over €2.9 billion. It noted that revenues in Europe fell by 12.7 per cent, while they were down 11.8 per cent in North America and...