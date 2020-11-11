Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Wednesday November 11, 2020
11th November, 2020

TikTok plans to hire 200 more people in Ireland over the next three months, having already grown its workforce here rapidly during the year. The Chinese social media company has announced plans to bring its employee numbers here to 1,100 by early 2021 – having employed just 20 people in January. TikTok allows users to create and share short videos that include different filters and backing tracks, and has enjoyed dramatic growth since its launch...

