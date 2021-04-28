Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Patrick Kearney, the Belfast property developer on the other end of the 2014 bond deal with Davy executives which resulted in a €4.13 million fine for the stockbroker, launched a lawsuit against Davy and the group of 16 former employees allegedly involved in the breach. Reports stated that Kearney and his Kilmona Holdings company had sued both Davy, the firm, and the “O’Connell Partnership” – the 16 former employees involved in the trade of bonds...
