Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Covid-19 continues to have a dramatic impact on international travel to and from Ireland, the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show. The CSO's Air and Sea Travel Statistics for October show a substantial decrease in overseas travel compared to the previous month. A total of 160,900 overseas passengers arrived in Ireland in October, a decrease of 36.8 per cent on the 254,400 who came here in September. Meanwhile, 163,300 overseas passengers left...