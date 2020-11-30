Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Covid-19 continues to have a dramatic impact on international travel to and from Ireland, the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show. The CSO's Air and Sea Travel Statistics for October show a substantial decrease in overseas travel compared to the previous month. A total of 160,900 overseas passengers arrived in Ireland in October, a decrease of 36.8 per cent on the 254,400 who came here in September. Meanwhile, 163,300 overseas passengers left...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team