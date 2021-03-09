Out of Office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
The Central Bank has said it needs to be granted more powers to pursue individual accountability. Senior figures from the Central Bank appeared before the Oireachtas finance committee and said new improvements need to be made to Ireland’s regulatory framework. The creation of a code of standards was called for.
A new study into the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shows it is effective against Covid-19 strains detected in Britain and Brazil. Initial research...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Deirdre Mortell: We need to talk about gender equality every day, not just today
Women are not represented at many of the top tables of Irish business — so we need to act and we need to do so now
Renatus takes majority stake in payments firm Kappture
This is Renatus’s fifth investment, and the second from its new €40 million fund which closed formally before Christmas
Healthy €300k bounce in Hairy Baby revenue during lockdown
The novelty T-shirt company benefited from the flight to online shopping at the height of the pandemic
Making It Work: Hospitality venture prepares new hires for hotel industry post-lockdown
M Recruitment, founded last June by Neil McGettigan, is ready to provide high-level hires to hotels as soon as the industry reopens