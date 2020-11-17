Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Ireland’s unemployment rate is now more than 20 per cent according to new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO). The CSO’s Labour Force Survey for the third quarter of 2020 shows an unemployment rate of 20.2 per cent, or 501,640 people. The figure includes those currently availing of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment. In August, prior to the introduction of level 5 restrictions, the jobless rate had fallen to under 16 per cent. Employment decreased...