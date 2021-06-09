Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
A US-based infectious diseases expert said that Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, holds “inaccurate” views on antigen testing. Michael Mina, assistant epidemiology professor at Harvard University, told an Oireachtas committee that Holohan’s reluctance to endorse rapid antigen testing was based on inaccurate assumptions. He said antigen tests identified people at their most infectious, giving information on the “population you want to exclude” from flying or attending large events....
