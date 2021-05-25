Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
25th May, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Government figures showed that the number of people claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) fell by almost 30,000 amid an ongoing reopening of the economy. Some 25,824 people closed their PUP claim last week because they were returning to work, the figures showed. The wholesale and retail trade sectors showed the greatest number of claimants returning to work.

The Irish arm of Wireless Radio, which operates FM104 and Q102 and is ultimately owned by Rupert...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 day ago
Last year, employers paid back around €1.6 million in unpaid wages to workers after breaches were detected by WRC inspectors.

Retail tops list of employment law breaches, WRC finds

Business Michael Brennan 3 days ago
On the whole it’s a much more ambitious scheme than I had anticipated from government,” said Declan de Lacy, partner at PFK O’Connor, Leddy &amp; Holmes. Picture: Fergal Phillips

New SME rescue package ‘more ambitious’ than expected

News Lorcan Allen 3 days ago
Stephen Mackarel, who is managing director of Workair, said he expects the link-up to generate €15 million in new deals for Workair. Picture: Barry Cronin

Workair targets €15m in new business deals after signing with Vonage

News Killian Woods 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1