Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Irish-founded health screening and testing company LetsGetChecked has announced the creation of 160 new positions in Dublin for 2021 as well as an additional 50 positions internationally. LetsGetChecked has added 200 employees in Dublin so far in 2020. The new positions will span developer and engineer roles as well as expanding departments such as nursing, data science, marketing, customer solutions, sales, and recruitment.
October was the busiest month for mortgage approvals since Banking and Payments Federation Ireland began...
