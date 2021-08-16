Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
The value of imports from Northern Ireland were up 75 per cent in the first six months post Brexit compared to the same period last year according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO). The figures showed that imports worth €1.77 billion were brought into the country from January to June this year compared to €998 million in 2019. In June imports valued €337 million, up from €174 million in 2019.
Dunnes Stores employees have requested their...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
This Working Life: ‘Starting out in business, time is your most valuable asset'
While networking is important, freeing up your time so you can look at the bigger picture is even more crucial, according to Ailbhe Keane, founder of Izzy Wheels
Crafty investors sink €1 million into O’Hara’s owner
Carlow Brewing Company will use funding from Spanish beer giant and Enterprise Ireland to boost production capacity
Irish-language publisher translates children’s book into Lao
An Féileacán Agus An Rí is part of an EU initiative to promote literacy in Laos as part of a cultural exchange
This Working Life: A clear retirement policy is key to making the process easier for all
The delayed Pensions Commission report is due to be published after the summer, but employers should carefully consider their own roadmap