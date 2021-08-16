Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The value of imports from Northern Ireland were up 75 per cent in the first six months post Brexit compared to the same period last year according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO). The figures showed that imports worth €1.77 billion were brought into the country from January to June this year compared to €998 million in 2019. In June imports valued €337 million, up from €174 million in 2019.

