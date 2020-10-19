OUT OF OFFICE: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

House prices increased by 4.8 per cent between June and September, according to the Daft.ie House Price Report which also shows that number of homes on sale in Ireland hit a 14-year low. Q3 increases in prices offset falls from the first half of the year. The average sale price nationwide was €263,750, an increase of 2.7 per cent on the same time last year and 60 per cent higher than its lowest point in...