OUT OF OFFICE — your essential round-up of the latest business news

National house price inflation is at its highest level since the first quarter of 2017, the latest house price report from MyHome.ie shows. The report, published in association with Davy, found that quarterly asking price inflation rose by 5.2 per cent nationally — the highest figure since the first quarter of 2017 when it stood at 5.5 per cent. Asking price inflation increased by 3.7 per cent in Dublin and by 5.6 per cent elsewhere...