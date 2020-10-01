OUT OF OFFICE — your essential round-up of the latest business news

National house price inflation is at its highest level since the first quarter of 2017, the latest house price report from MyHome.ie shows. The report, published in association with Davy, found that quarterly asking price inflation rose by 5.2 per cent nationally — the highest figure since the first quarter of 2017 when it stood at 5.5 per cent. Asking price inflation increased by 3.7 per cent in Dublin and by 5.6 per cent elsewhere...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team