Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
6th April, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Most advanced economies will escape long-term economic damage as a result of the pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said. Emerging economies, however, will find it trickier to manage the fallout from Covid-19. The IMF said its projections – which represent a notable improvement on earlier forecasts from January – show that “a way out of this health and economic crisis is increasingly visible”.

The number of people on the Live...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Pat McGrath is now a non-executive director and chairman of SL Controls

Movers and Shakers: SL Controls appoints Pat McGrath as chairman

This Working Life Elaine O'Regan 2 days ago
Kieran Conroy was appointed country manager for Nestlé in Ireland the Swiss-headquartered company makes food, nutrition and pharmaceutical products and sells more than 700 brands worldwide

How I manage: ‘You can achieve true trust and buy-in only when everyone feels that they belong’

This Working Life Kieran Conroy 2 days ago
Pre-pandemic, IT was seen as a support function, but now it is fundamental to the bottom line

How to manage: Pandemic has given IT professionals an opportunity to lead

This Working Life John Glenny 2 days ago
Kieran McBrien, senior vice-president at Well Air

WellAir sees explosion in demand for products in battle against coronavirus

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1