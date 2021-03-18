Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
18th March, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the AstraZeneca vaccine is “safe and effective” after a controversy over its safety that prompted a number of European countries to halt its use. Emer Cooke, the executive director of the EMA, said the benefits of the jab outweigh the risks, but said it could not definitively rule out a link to blood clots.

Stripe founders John and Patrick Collison are estimated to be worth...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Roy Kane: ‘I try to conduct myself in such a way that everyone I work with trusts me and knows what to expect when they are dealing with me.’ Picture: John Allen

How I manage: ‘Respect the job, respect your limitations, and respect those around you’

This Working Life Roy Kane 3 hours ago
Various EU member states, including Germany and Spain, have already enacted legislation to allow for the cultivation of medicinal cannabis and have issued licences for producers to begin doing so

Government ministers were lobbied in bid to establish Ireland as ‘export centre’ for medicinal cannabis

Business Eva Short 1 day ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

News Post Reporter 1 day ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

News Eva Short 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1