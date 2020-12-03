Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Subscribe Today
Business

Business Post
3rd December, 2020
Dublin Bus has announced a new 24-hour service and 80 jobs as part of an additional €4.9 million investment from the National Transport Authority. Route 39a running from UCD to Ongar will go 24-hour from December 13. It will operate every 30 minutes from 11.30pm to 5am and is the third 24-hour route after Route 41. In a statement, Dublin Bus said the 24 hour services will facilitate increasing employment in the night time economy...

