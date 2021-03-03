Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sligo co-op Aurivo – Ireland’s second largest milk processor – has been awarded a €3.3 million contract by Aldi to supply milk to stores in Leinster and Ulster. The deal represents the continuation of a long-term partnership between the companies.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has criticised Davy staff for “unacceptable” behaviour over market breaches dating back to 2014, after the stockbroker was yesterday fined €4.1 million by the Central Bank. Martin said...