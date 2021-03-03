Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Sligo co-op Aurivo – Ireland’s second largest milk processor – has been awarded a €3.3 million contract by Aldi to supply milk to stores in Leinster and Ulster. The deal represents the continuation of a long-term partnership between the companies.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has criticised Davy staff for “unacceptable” behaviour over market breaches dating back to 2014, after the stockbroker was yesterday fined €4.1 million by the Central Bank. Martin said...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Arm of BlackRock builds up €20m short bet that Glanbia shares will continue to fall
Food company’s stock price has swung up and down since start of pandemic with performance nutrition products hit hard
Irish funds industry hits record high of $4.2 trillion, new data shows
Figures compiled by Monterey Insight, an independent fund research company, show the value of Irish-domiciled funds grew by 10.4 per cent to a market size of just over $3.3 trillion.