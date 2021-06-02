Subscribe Today
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
2nd June, 2021
Taoiseach Micheál Martin said too many people were objecting to planning applications around the country, calling for a national consensus on the idea that the housing crisis calls for property development. Martin told the Dáil that Ireland as a country did not have the “luxury” of opposing housing schemes, given the shortage of housing and the high costs associated with it.

