Business

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
20th May, 2021
There was a sharp increase in the number of goods being imported to Ireland from Europe in March, according to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO). Simultaneously there has been one-third decrease in the amount of goods imported from Britain as Irish companies have created new supply chains to avoid the delays and tariffs associated with supplying goods from Britain. CSO data from March showed €3.1 billion worth of goods were imported from the...

