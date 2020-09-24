OUT OF OFFICE: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Entegro, the Kilkenny-based company, is to create 50 new jobs in Ireland in the coming year, as it works to meet demand created by new contracts, including the National Broadband Plan. The telecommunications firm said it would also create 20 jobs in Poland as it seeks to establish a design support centre there to further its European expansion plans and help meet the global demand for digital networks services.

The Family Business Network (FBN) has...