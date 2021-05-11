Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
KBC, the Belgian-owned bank, told its 1,300 Irish staff that their jobs will remain secure until at least the end of October amid ongoing plans to sell its loan book to Bank of Ireland. The bank, which reported an increased demand for mortgages in the first quarter of 2021, said it has made a “formal” commitment of job security until the autumn, adding that the period of job security could be extended beyond October....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Virtual IDA trade mission seeks to create opportunities for SMEs
The goal is to win contracts and to create regional jobs, according to Enterprise Ireland
How to manage: Showing appreciation of employees matters more than ever
Giving recognition to workers can improve performance at the best of times but, with the added pressures of the past 12 months, it is particularly needed now
How I work: ‘When making decisions, focus on what could go right, not just what could go wrong’
Looking at the positive outcomes of risk and having a ‘can do’ attitude will give you the confidence to make bold decisions and move outside your comfort zone, says Geraldine MacCarthy, chief revenue officer for Personio