Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
11th May, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

KBC, the Belgian-owned bank, told its 1,300 Irish staff that their jobs will remain secure until at least the end of October amid ongoing plans to sell its loan book to Bank of Ireland. The bank, which reported an increased demand for mortgages in the first quarter of 2021, said it has made a “formal” commitment of job security until the autumn, adding that the period of job security could be extended beyond October....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Contracts with Irish SMEs valued at €32 million can be traced back to connections made during previous similar trade missions, Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, said

Virtual IDA trade mission seeks to create opportunities for SMEs

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 hour ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 day ago
While remote working, we can use technology to spread positive emotions such as recognition, celebration and sharing throughout the organisation

How to manage: Showing appreciation of employees matters more than ever

This Working Life Niamh Graham 3 days ago
Geraldine MacCarthy, chief revenue officer for Personio: ‘Tech organisations value people who want to build the business into a better version of itself.’

How I work: ‘When making decisions, focus on what could go right, not just what could go wrong’

This Working Life Geraldine McCarthy 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1