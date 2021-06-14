Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Aer Lingus said it will continue to operate five regional routes previously run by Stobart Air until July 19. The news followed Stobart Air’s announcement that the company was being put into liquidation. Aer Lingus will continue to operate five routes: Dublin to and from Edinburgh and Manchester; Belfast to and from Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh. Nordica, the Estonian state-owned airline has offered to take over the Kerry to Dublin route, according to reports. Two...