OUT OF OFFICE: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Bank of Ireland (BOI) has taken a €169 million charge to deal with a voluntary redundancy programme in which 1,700 staff are due to leave before the end of next year. The scheme, announced last August, received over 2,000 applications. The figure of 1,700, which includes many part-time workers, accounts for roughly 14 per cent of the bank’s workforce and equates to 1,450 full-time positions. The scheme will reduce staff costs at BOI by €114...