Wednesday October 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

OUT OF OFFICE: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

28th October, 2020

Bank of Ireland (BOI) has taken a €169 million charge to deal with a voluntary redundancy programme in which 1,700 staff are due to leave before the end of next year. The scheme, announced last August, received over 2,000 applications. The figure of 1,700, which includes many part-time workers, accounts for roughly 14 per cent of the bank’s workforce and equates to 1,450 full-time positions. The scheme will reduce staff costs at BOI by €114...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Indeed quadrupled its Irish profits to €128m in 2019

The online jobs platform also recorded record turnover but is wary of a potential hit to revenues as pandemic curbs recruitment

Killian Woods | 4 hours ago

OUT OF OFFICE: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Post | 1 day ago

OUT OF OFFICE: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Post | 2 days ago