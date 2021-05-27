Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Ireland’s first green hydrogen facility is to be built in Cork by EI-H2, the energy company. Planning permission is to be sought for a 50-megawatt facility, requiring a €120 million investment. On completion, the site is expected to be one of the biggest such green energy plants in the world. It is expected to employ 85 people by the end of 2023 when the plant is operational.

