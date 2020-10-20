OUT OF OFFICE: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

hVIVO, a subsidiary of Dublin-listed pharmaceutical company Open Orphan, has reached a deal with the UK government to develop a Covid-19 human challenge study model. Test subjects could be exposed to the coronavirus in controlled settings as early as January 2021 in an effort to speed up the development of a vaccine. A number of young and healthy participants, aged 18 to 30, will be given a vaccine candidate previously assessed in earlier clinical trials.

