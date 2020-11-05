Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Provizio, an Irish accident prevention technology firm, has raised €6.2 million in seed investment. The company will use the money to grow its artificial intelligence driven platform. Founded by Barry Lunn, it aims to revolutionise car safety through the use of a new sensor based system than can perceive, predict and prevent car accidents in real time and beyond what can be physically seen at the time.
Business service provider CSC announced it...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team