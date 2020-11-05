Thursday November 5, 2020
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

5th November, 2020

Provizio, an Irish accident prevention technology firm, has raised €6.2 million in seed investment. The company will use the money to grow its artificial intelligence driven platform. Founded by Barry Lunn, it aims to revolutionise car safety through the use of a new sensor based system than can perceive, predict and prevent car accidents in real time and beyond what can be physically seen at the time.

Business service provider CSC announced it...

