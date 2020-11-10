Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The government has agreed an €80 million funding package for the pandemic-stricken aviation sector in recognition. The plan was brought to Cabinet this morning by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton. It includes €48 million in spending for airports beyond what was previously announced in the Budget last month. It also includes €22 million in further operational and capital assistance for both Cork and Shannon airports. Regional airports in Knock, Kerry...