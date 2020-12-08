Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Post
8th December, 2020
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Flipdish, the restaurant takeaway app, is to create 200 jobs in the next 12 months. Recruitment for 50 jobs will begin immediately, with the remainder expected to be filled by December 2021. The bulk of the jobs will be in Ireland, with a small number of sales roles in Britain. The company has also created 100 jobs throughout 2020 and now employs about 150 people. The new roles are mainly technology-based, including software engineers, engineering...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Paddy White, founder and ceo of Shimmer, says the firm’s technology was also used to measures responses to adverts aired during the Super Bowl. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making It Work: The Irish firm that gauged the mood in US election with wearable sensors

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 1 day ago
GoMappED founder Yuxin Wang grew up in Shijiazhuang in the Hebei province of northern China and worked as a solicitor before moving to Ireland in 2001

Making It Work: Online TEFL platform learns from pandemic

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 1 day ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Business Post 2 days ago
What we really need to address the gender imbalance at the top of many organisations is a new approach to how we reward our best employees and promote talent

This Working Life: Resisting change on gender balance isn’t an option

This Working Life Mark O'Donnell 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1