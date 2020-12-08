Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Flipdish, the restaurant takeaway app, is to create 200 jobs in the next 12 months. Recruitment for 50 jobs will begin immediately, with the remainder expected to be filled by December 2021. The bulk of the jobs will be in Ireland, with a small number of sales roles in Britain. The company has also created 100 jobs throughout 2020 and now employs about 150 people. The new roles are mainly technology-based, including software engineers, engineering...