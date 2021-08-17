Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of office: Workrise to create 153 jobs in North and DHL’s Irish arm records €104.3m in revenues for 2020

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
17th August, 2021
Out of office: Workrise to create 153 jobs in North and DHL’s Irish arm records €104.3m in revenues for 2020

Workrise, an American workforce management company has said it is to create 153 jobs in Northern Ireland. The company is to build an engineering centre, facilitating the creation of the jobs. The roles will have capacity to be based at home so software engineers from across the North are invited to apply.

More than 20,000 parents were in receipt of the parent’s benefit payment from April to July this year. It’s five times the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 day ago
Ailbhe Keane, right, chief executive of Izzy Wheels, with her sister Izzy, who was the inspiration for the brand. Picture: Molly Keane

This Working Life: ‘Starting out in business, time is your most valuable asset'

This Working Life Ailbhe Keane 2 days ago
Seamus O’Hara, co-owner of Carlow Brewing Company, said the company had raised well over €1 million to make improvements to its production line. Picture: Dylan Vaughan

Crafty investors sink €1 million into O’Hara’s owner

SMEs Killian Woods 2 days ago
Máire Zepf, author of An Féileacán Agus An Rí, with the book’s illustrator Shirley Macdonald.

Irish-language publisher translates children’s book into Lao

SMEs Aaron Rogan 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1