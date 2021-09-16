Out of Office: Whatsapp challenges €225m fine, Ryanair ups long-term passenger forecasts
Whatsapp issued legal proceedings aimed at setting aside a €225 million fine issued against the company by the Data Protection Commission (DPC). The company said the decision, made by the DPC under sections of the 2018 Data Protection Act, was flawed and should be set aside in its entirety. Yesterday, this newspaper reported that Whatsapp did not expect to pay the fine for at least two years given its plans to launch an appeal...
