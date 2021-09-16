Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of Office: Whatsapp challenges €225m fine, Ryanair ups long-term passenger forecasts

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
16th September, 2021
Out of Office: Whatsapp challenges €225m fine, Ryanair ups long-term passenger forecasts

Whatsapp issued legal proceedings aimed at setting aside a €225 million fine issued against the company by the Data Protection Commission (DPC). The company said the decision, made by the DPC under sections of the 2018 Data Protection Act, was flawed and should be set aside in its entirety. Yesterday, this newspaper reported that Whatsapp did not expect to pay the fine for at least two years given its plans to launch an appeal...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Eve Finn, chief executive of LGIM Europe

How to manage: ‘Rather than thinking about the next job, focus on delivering value and opportunities will follow’

This Working Life Eve Finn 10 hours ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 day ago
‘Brexit shone a light on just how important it is to have a solid management system in place for a business’ supply chain.’ Picture: Getty

Comment: Irish SMEs must innovate to thrive

SMEs Morgan Browne 2 days ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1