Out of Office: Watt confirms €81k pay rise; Central Bank’s bold prediction for Ireland

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
26th January, 2022
Out of Office: Watt confirms €81k pay rise; Central Bank’s bold prediction for Ireland
All the business news you need to know in one place

Robert Watt, the secretary general at the Department of Health, confirmed he is in receipt of the full €294,920 salary for his job, ending months of speculation over whether he was claiming the full wage or only part of it. A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said Watt had “confirmed that he is in receipt of the full salary for his role”. Initially, Watt waived an €81,000 pay increase he got when he was...

