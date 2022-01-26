Out of Office: Watt confirms €81k pay rise; Central Bank’s bold prediction for Ireland
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Robert Watt, the secretary general at the Department of Health, confirmed he is in receipt of the full €294,920 salary for his job, ending months of speculation over whether he was claiming the full wage or only part of it. A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said Watt had “confirmed that he is in receipt of the full salary for his role”. Initially, Watt waived an €81,000 pay increase he got when he was...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of Office: IMF downgrades forecast for growth; Bank of Ireland opens five remote hubs
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Ian Guider: Tax amnesty for pubs and restaurants may be only saving grace
Pubs and hospitality businesses have gritted their teeth during the pandemic, only to now be faced with huge tax liabilities. It’s time to give them a break
This Working Life: Triona Fortune, managing director of Fortune Quality Accreditation Services
Education is the best way to invest in yourself and improve your skillset, and it leads to greater career opportunities, says Triona Fortune
Irish eco-fashion start-up sews up €250k revenue in first year
Young founders say swift success of Mayo athleisure wear firm Pure Clothing was down to brand awareness through TikTok