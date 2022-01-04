Out of Office: Varadkar wants review of close-contact rules; electric car registrations double
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Leo Varadkar said rules for fully vaccinated close contacts would be reviewed by public health officials due to the impact they are having across multiple sectors. The Tánaiste said it was important that not to do “more harm than good” with public health advice, which currently stipulates that close contacts of confirmed cases have to stay at home for between five and 10 days depending on vaccination status. The government will ask Tony Holohan, the...
