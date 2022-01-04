Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of Office: Varadkar wants review of close-contact rules; electric car registrations double

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
4th January, 2022
Out of Office: Varadkar wants review of close-contact rules; electric car registrations double
All the business news you need in one place

Leo Varadkar said rules for fully vaccinated close contacts would be reviewed by public health officials due to the impact they are having across multiple sectors. The Tánaiste said it was important that not to do “more harm than good” with public health advice, which currently stipulates that close contacts of confirmed cases have to stay at home for between five and 10 days depending on vaccination status. The government will ask Tony Holohan, the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Now may be a good time to audit your learning and development strategy. Illustration: Getty

This Working Life: Forget the Great Resignation, move on to the Great Upskilling

This Working Life Adam Coleman
When trust has been broken, no cash incentive can really restore equilibrium to the employer-employee relationship. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: Think carefully before making a counter-offer

This Working Life Donal O’Donoghue
Zöe Desmond: her Frolo dating app is launching with an initial 3,000 subscribers. Picture: Anna Gordon

The ones to watch: the tech and start-up movers and shakers who could shape 2022

Business Róisín Burke
Despite the emergence of Omicron, stock markets in the US and Europe rallied in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Picture: Bloomberg

Business in 2022: Is the year of the squeeze upon us?

Business Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1