Out of Office: Varadkar to open Enterprise Ireland office in San Francisco; jobs boost for Sligo
Your essential round up of the latest business news
Amcor, the packaging company, announced the creation of 75 jobs in Sligo. The company is to grow its healthcare packaging facility in the county as part of a multi-million euro investment to set up new thermoforming capabilities. Revenue at the site is expected to double as a result of the investment.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is starting an IDA and Enterprise Ireland trade and investment mission to the west coast of America. The US is...
