Out of Office: Varadkar to open Enterprise Ireland office in San Francisco; jobs boost for Sligo

Amcor, the packaging company, announced the creation of 75 jobs in Sligo. The company is to grow its healthcare packaging facility in the county as part of a multi-million euro investment to set up new thermoforming capabilities. Revenue at the site is expected to double as a result of the investment.

